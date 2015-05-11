MONTREAL May 11 Stingray Digital Group Inc
IPO-STG.TO, a Canadian business-to-business music provider and
media company, plans to price its shares between C$5.50 ($4.55)
to C$6.25 in its initial public offering, according to a term
sheet released on Monday.
The Montreal-based company plans to raise C$120 million
through the offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with the
proceeds used to pay down debt.
The company plans to sell 10.2 million to 13.2 million
shares, with private investors Novacap and Telesystem Ltd to
sell 8.6 million to 9 million shares in a secondary offering,
according to securities filings.
The IPO is expected to close during the week of June 1.
Founded in 2007, Montreal-based Stingray is headed by Eric
Boyko, who owns a 23.35 percent stake in the company. Quebec
private equity firm Novacap owns a 29.44 percent stake, with
media and tech holding company Telesystem owning a 42.11 percent
interest.
The share offering is being run by National Bank Financial,
GMP Securities and BMO Capital Markets, which have the option of
purchasing an additional 15 percent of the offering upon
closing.
($1 = 1.2094 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Chris Reese)