LONDON, June 13 (IFR) - Boutique advisory firms STJ Advisors and Marlborough Partners have set up a joint venture to provide specialist equity and debt capital markets advice.

The joint venture will combine equity capital markets specialist STJ with debt capital markets advisor Marlborough Partners. The two firms said they have collectively advised on more than 500 transactions that have raised over US$200bn in capital.

The JV will target all issuers - corporate, private equity or sovereign - and offer advice on their strategic and financing alternatives across debt, equity and equity-linked products, including initial public offerings, multi-track exits, and refinancings.

The firms said their advice is independent and unconflicted and can offer highly technical execution on complex deals.

STJ, whose managing partner is John St. John, a former senior ECM banker for Nomura, Lehman Brothers and Citigroup, has advised on over 400 offerings, raising in excess of US$150bn in Europe, Asia, Australasia, Africa and the Americas in all major industry sectors.

Recent deals it has worked on include advising the Carlyle Group on the IPO of Japanese precision ball manufacturer Tsubaki Nakashima, which raised US$255m; advisor on the 1bn IPO of German digital marketplace firm Scout24 AG; and the £304m IPO of UK real estate firm Countryside Properties.

Marlborough Partners is based in London and Frankfurt and advises private equity firms, portfolio companies, public companies and corporates on sourcing and structuring debt and other non-equity finance.

Since 2003 it has advised on over 160 completed transactions, comprising over $50bn of primary market debt issuance, waivers and amendments and loan restructurings throughout Europe. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Sudip Roy)