BRIEF-Dongguan Winnerway Industrial Zone to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 9
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
LONDON Jan 24 St. James's Place PLC : * Total new business on an ape basis of £743.3 million (2011: £642.3 million),
up 16% * Final quarter new business on an ape basis of £223.8 million (2011: £152.8
million), up 46% * Funds under management of £34.8 billion (2011: £28.5 billion) up 22% over the
year
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
HONG KONG, June 2 Private equity firm KKR & Co said on Friday it raised $9.3 billion for its most recent Asia-focused buyout fund, setting a record for the region as it looks for larger deals.