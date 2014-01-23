Indian shares rise; Reliance Ind leads gainers
* Broader market buying seen in midcaps, small caps - analyst
LONDON Jan 23 British wealth manager St. James's Place PLC saw its assets boosted by strong sales and recovering financial markets in 2013, rising nearly a third to 44.3 billion pounds.
In an earnings statement for the 12 months to December 31, the company said sales rose 16 percent during the year, spurring 4.3 billion pounds net inflow of new funds.
* Broader market buying seen in midcaps, small caps - analyst
* FFP and Abertis entered into agreement providing for acquisition by Abertis of 5.1 percent interest held by FFP in Holding d’Infrastructures de Transport (HIT), which holds 100 percent of Sanef