CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as financials, energy weigh
TORONTO, June 6 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, tracking global market sentiment, with financials and energy stocks leading the index lower.
* Recommendations apply to "Riata" leads
* St. Jude shares down 4 percent
Aug 16 Patients implanted with certain heart defibrillators made by St. Jude Medical Inc should have X-rays or other imaging tests to check for abnormalities, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended on Thursday.
The guidelines apply to products with "Riata" leads, the agency said.
Shares of St. Jude were down $1.54, or 4 percent, at $37.02 in late trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
June 6 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is in talks to sell its Bausch & Lomb unit's surgical products business to Germany's Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bloomberg reported.