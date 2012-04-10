April 10 A prominent medical journal rejected on
Tuesday a public request from heart device maker St. Jude
Medical Inc to retract an article that linked about 20
deaths to a malfunction of the company's defibrillator leads.
Dr. Douglas Zipes, editor-in-chief of the medical journal
HeartRhythm, said in an email that the article would not be
retracted.
In the March 26 article, Dr. Robert Hauser of the
Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation examined deaths reported
in a U.S. Food and Drug Administration database, analyzing data
on the Riata and Riata ST defibrillator leads, which were
discontinued in December 2010 because of insulation problems.
The FDA subsequently classified St Jude's advisory as a
recall.
St Jude called for the retraction on Friday, saying that
Hauser's analysis undercounted deaths involving a rival
company's lead and was therefore invalid.
Last week, St Jude halted sales of two more brands of lead
wires used in its cardiac resynchronization therapy devices due
to worn insulation. Those products, the QuickSite and QuickFlex
leads, connect to the heart a device that uses a specialized
pacemaker to re-coordinate the action of the right and left
ventricles in patients with congestive heart failure.
St Jude shares have fallen some 12 percent in the past week.
They were down 1.2 percent to $38.43 on Tuesday afternoon on a
down day for the broader stock market.