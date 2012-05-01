CHICAGO May 1 St Jude Medical Inc published a report on its website on Tuesday that shows problems with wires that carry electricity from implantable defibrillators to the heart have persisted in the last 3 months.

St Jude's Riata lead was recalled late last year after reports the silicone coating around the wire lead eroded at a higher-than-expected rate. The company halted sales of Riata in late 2010.

What is more, the authors of the report, which updates the performance of all of the company's cardiac rhythm management devices, acknowledged the failure rate is probably underestimated since problems are only recorded when doctors file complaints.

As of Feb. 29, 2012, the report said there were 671 confirmed cases of problems with Riata and Riata ST defibrillator leads, which equates to a 0.30 percent incidence. Of the 671 leads, 500 were not returned and 171 were returned for analysis after a patient had them removed and replaced, or when they were removed after death.

Just last month, St Jude halted sales of its QuickSite and QuickFlex defibrillator leads due to concerns the insulation could wear away and expose the wires.

Around the same time, HeartRhythm, a prominent medical journal, published an article by Dr. Robert Hauser of the Minneapolis Heart Institute that took a critical look at the Riata lead line that was recalled in 2011. The article concluded the St Jude product failed at a higher rate than Medtronic Inc's lead, prompting St Jude to ask for a retraction and drawing even more attention to the issue.

The world's second largest maker of implantable heart devices, said the report, which can be found at www.sjmprofessional.com, supports the safety and reliability of the current-generation Durata lead.

The company said it will enhance its registry and follow patients who have the device indefinitely.