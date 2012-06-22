* Says Durata lead hurt by scraping external object
* Says different from "inside-out" abrasion of Riata leads
* Shares rise 2.6 percent
June 22 St. Jude Medical Inc said its
own internal investigation showed damage to one of its Durata
debfibrillator lead wires that sparked investor concern last
week was not caused by the same type of abrasion which forced
the recent recall of its older Riata leads.
The Riata leads were recalled after the silicone coating
around the wires eroded at a higher than expected rate. But the
Durata lead abrasion was instead caused by scraping against
another object within the body.
Defibrillators are implanted devices that use a brief
electric shock to the heart to restore normal heartbeat.
Shares of the medical device maker fell 6 percent on June 12
after a physician report filed with U.S. regulators said a
Durata lead wire had failed in a single patient -- raising fears
of another product recall.
St. Jude late on Friday said the Durata lead was removed
from a patient at a Florida hospital and then examined there by
one of the company's senior lead investigators.
"Our analysis indicates the damage to the Durata lead is
consistent with external abrasion from contact with a calcified,
or hardened, heart valve" or possibly from contact with another
implanted lead, the device maker said in a release.
The company said the abrasion was "different from the
inside-out abrasion" seen in the Riata leads.
Shares of St. Jude, which announced its findings shortly
before the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange,
ended up 96 cents, or 2.6 percent, at $37.90.