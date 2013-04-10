BRIEF-Greenfields Petroleum Corp appoints Jose Bello as CFO
* Greenfields Petroleum Corp announces appointment of new senior vice president, CFO, and treasurer
April 10 St. Jude Medical Inc on Wednesday said it received European regulatory approval for its brain implant used to treat primary and secondary Dystonia, a neurological movement disorder.
The maker of heart pacemakers, valves and other medical devices said European regulators approved its Brio, Kibra and LibraXP deep brain stimulation systems for managing symptoms of the incurable disease.
Dystonia causes a person's muscles to involuntarily contract and spasm, and can leave its victims wheelchair-bound.
SAO PAULO, May 31 Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA is well prepared to face a low oil prices scenario as its pre-salt fields are among the world's most productive, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Tuesday.