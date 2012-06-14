By Debra Sherman
June 14 A leading cardiologist said on Thursday
he believes the report filed with U.S. health regulators about a
failure of St Jude Medical Inc Durata brand lead wire is
real and credible.
The public disclosure of the report led St Jude shares to
fall 6 percent on Tuesday, even as some Wall Street analysts
questioned its credibility. It said the lead conductor became
externalized, meaning the wire carrying electricity from the
defibrillator to the heart was exposed through its insulation.
St. Jude shares remained down about 8 percent from previous
trading levels.
The safety of St Jude's leads -- wires that transmit
electricity to the heart from a defibrillator -- has been in
focus since April, when a prominent medical journal published an
article by Dr. Robert Hauser that took a critical look at the
company's older lead line, called Riata.
Hauser, an electrophysiologist at Minneapolis Heart
Institute Foundation, told Reuters on Thursday that while he
thinks the report that was posted in a Food and Drug
Administration database is genuine, the industry may have made
too much of it.
"It's one case, so it's concerning, but hardly definitive.
It just raises the question," Hauser said. "The impact is
probably going to be greater than what this case actually
represents."
Some Wall Street analysts questioned the report's
credibility because of the lack of detail and because a copy of
it was not sent to St Jude as is usually done.
In a research note, Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen said
he had heard from a number of investors who questioned whether
the FDA has safeguards in place to prevent fraudulent reports of
adverse events.
FDA spokeswoman Sarah Clark-Lynn said the agency reviews all
reports submitted to its database, but could not say whether the
reviews were done before or after the reports are posted online.
"There are a number of reasons for the agency to review all
reports that come in, including the potential for fraud or the
need for additional follow up," Clark-Lynn said. "We strip all
privacy information out of the reports prior to posting them on
the public database."
St. Jude had no comment on Thursday.
There are several studies in progress that will shed light
on the issue, but there probably won't be any information from
those until the end of the year, Hauser said.
"When questions are raised, you need to do more work and
gather more data," he said. I think (St Jude is) working through
it. I don't think they're in denial."
He said it will be important to learn whether the erosion is
occurring from the inside out or the outside in. Erosion that
begins on the outside of the wire is more common.
St Jude stopped selling the earlier-generation Riata
defibrillator lead in 2010 after product failures were tied to
patient deaths. Hauser's article in the medical journal
HeartRhythm linked the leads to 20 patient deaths and concluded
that the product failed at a higher rate than Medtronic's lead,
prompting St. Jude to ask for a retraction.