Feb 12 St Jude Medical Inc is recalling
the wire used to put in place a device that closes openings
between the two upper chambers of the heart, because of the
potential for it to fracture, the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said Tuesday on its website.
There have been no serious injuries or deaths associated
with the product, which has been used in about 120 procedures
since it was introduced last year, St Jude spokeswoman Amy Jo
Meyer said.
The maker of medical devices advised physicians in a letter
on Jan. 17 to stop using the product, called the Amplatzer
TorqVue FX Delivery System, and remove it from their inventory,
the FDA said. The products were manufactured between Aug. 24 and
Sept. 24 and distributed Oct. 1 through Jan. 9.
St Jude recalled the wire because it saw the potential for
it to fracture when used in situations involving certain cardiac
anatomies and implant practices, Meyer said. Physicians may
continue to use the previous version of the TorqVue Delivery
System, which has a different design.
The latest recall follows a more extensive recall in 2010 of
St Jude's Riata defibrillator leads, which were found to have
insulation that could erode. Some 79,000 U.S. heart patients
still have the lead implanted in a blood vessel leading to the
heart.
Shares of St Jude closed down 33 cents, or less than 1
percent, at $42.60 on the New York Stock Exchange.