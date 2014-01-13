Jan 13 St. Jude Medical Inc said on
Monday that fourth-quarter results were better than it expected
as sales were helped by new product launches and an improvement
in the market for medical devices.
Excluding restructurings costs and other charges, the
company said it expects earnings in a range of 97 cents to 99
cents per share, 2 cents above its previous range on the both
the bottom end and the top end. That excluded about 55 cents per
share in charges.
Sales are expected to be $1.42 billion, up from $1.37
billion a year earlier, it said.
Analysts expected earnings of 96 cents per share and revenue
of $1.38 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The
company is due to report earnings on Jan. 22.
The company makes medical devices for cardiac rhythm
management such as pacemakers, artificial heart valves, devices
to treat atrial fibrillation, cardiovascular devices like stents
and neurological products.
St. Jude, which competes against Medtronic Inc and
Boston Scientific Inc in selling implantable
cardioverter defibrillators, had lost market share due to
lingering concerns about problems with the lead wires that
connect its devices to the heart.