Jan 13 St. Jude Medical Inc said on
Monday that fourth-quarter results were better than it expected
as new product launches and an improvement in the market for
medical devices bolstered sales.
Its shares rose 2.5 percent to $67.62 in early-afternoon
trading after its preliminary report.
Medical device makers have struggled to revive growth since
the weak economy hampered demand for healthcare.
Analysts said St. Jude's 6 percent sales growth in the
fourth quarter, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations,
represented the strongest level since 2010, and was a good
indication for sector.
"The broad-based nature of the beat suggests to us that the
underlying markets may have stepped up further in the fourth
quarter, which would bode well for the other cardiovascular
companies," Bernstein Research analyst Derrick Sung said in a
note to clients.
The company said it expects earnings in a range of 97 cents
to 99 cents per share, 2 cents above its previous range on the
both the bottom end and the top end. That excluded about 55
cents per share in restructuring costs and other charges.
Sales are expected to be $1.42 billion, up from $1.37
billion a year earlier, it said.
Analysts estimated earnings of 96 cents per share on revenue
of $1.38 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The
company is due to report earnings on Jan. 22.
The company makes medical devices including pacemakers and
implantable defibrillators, artificial heart valves, devices to
treat atrial fibrillation, stents and neurological products.
St. Jude, which competes against Medtronic Inc and
Boston Scientific Inc in selling implantable
cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs), had lost market share due to
lingering concerns about problems with the lead wires that
connect its devices to the heart.