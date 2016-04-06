April 6 The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District will begin tapping into $900 million of new revenue bond authorization starting in 2017, a spokesman for the utility said on Wednesday.

The bonds, which were passed by 78 percent of voters on Tuesday, will help fund a $1.5 billion, four-year program that is part of a 2012 consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

That decree, which spans 23 years at a cost of at least $4.7 billion, is aimed at stemming sewer and stormwater discharges into area waterways.

Lance LeComb, spokesman for the wastewater and stormwater utility, said the district first plans to sell $293 million of bonds remaining from $945 million of bonds approved by voters in 2012. He said those bonds are expected to be issued later this year though Missouri's triple-A-rated state revolving fund.

The newly approved bonds will be issued through the state fund and by the district itself, he added.

The district has credit ratings of triple-A by Standard & Poor's, Aa1 by Moody's Investors Service, and AA-plus by Fitch Ratings. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Leslie Adler)