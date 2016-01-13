By Sarah Peter
CASTRIES, ST. LUCIA Jan 12 The United States
criticized the government of the Caribbean island nation St
Lucia on Tuesday for failing to prosecute police accused of
keeping death-lists and killing suspected criminals during a
misguided campaign to attract tourists.
Twelve people were fatally shot between 2010 and 2011 under
a previous government dealing with a crime wave it believed was
damaging the tourism industry that drives the economy of the
tiny nation famed for verdant mountains and pristine beaches.
The government of Prime Minister Kenny Anthony has made "no
meaningful progress" towards criminal prosecution in the 10
months since the investigators from Jamaica delivered a report
on the killings, the U.S. embassy for Barbados and the eastern
Caribbean said in a statement.
The embassy commended St. Lucia for introducing a new "use
of force" policy designed to help protect human rights, and
praised the police for taking rights training, but said the
government needed to do more to uphold the rule of law.
After the killings, the United States suspended assistance
to the police department on the island of 163,000 inhabitants
and top police officers have been barred from travelling to the
United States.
In parts of the report made public by Anthony last year, the
investigators concluded police had worked from a hit-list and
staged shootouts in several of the killings.
Anthony previously admitted he saw such a list while he was
in the opposition.
