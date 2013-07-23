PARIS, July 23 STmicroelectronics
expects to swing back to profit in the fourth quarter of 2013,
its chief executive said after Europe's largest maker of
semiconductors reported a second-quarter loss more than double
that of a year earlier.
"We expect to be close to break-even in the third quarter of
this year," Carlo Bozotti told reporters during a conference
call on Tuesday.
The world's eighth-biggest semiconductor maker by sales on
Monday reported second-quarter revenue of $2.05 billion, down
from $2.15 billion a year earlier and just shy of the $2.07
billion that analysts had expected on average.
