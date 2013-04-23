PARIS, April 23 Semiconductor maker
STMicroelectronics said it would grow sales
significantly in the second half of the year as the chip market
recovers and it introduces new products for motion sensors and
imaging.
"We see a good trend in bookings this year so far," said
Chief Executive Carlo Bozotti on a conference call on first
quarter earnings on Tuesday. "It is pretty broad across regions
including Europe, and also across industrial sectors."
"The challenge will be to see if this trend is sustainable
or not given the ongoing macroeconomic issues globally. But we
expect to see strong sales in the second half largely because of
new product launches."
STMicro has predicted that second quarter revenue would rise
3 percent sequentially, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. It
does not give annual revenue guidance.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)