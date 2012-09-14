PARIS, Sept 14 European electronic chip maker
STMicroelectronics is to unveil a new strategic plan in
December to tackle softer demand and the changed needs of some
of its customers, it said late on Thursday.
The company, which makes chips for mobile phones and
computers, said the objective of the plan was to continue to
accelerate its adoption of a new financial model, "taking into
account the changed market environment and some specific
customer dynamics."
STMicro also announced the appointment of telecoms veteran
Georges Penalver as executive vice president and corporate
strategy officer.
Penalver was formerly managing director of Sagem, a telecoms
unit of Safran. He was also previously a member of the
executive board of France Telecom/Orange group in
charge of strategic initiatives and partnerships.
Penalver will replace Philippe Lambinet who is leaving
STMicro to pursue other interests.
STMicro, which competes with microchip maker Analog Devices
Inc and Texas Instruments Inc, had said in July
that the global economic environment had weakened.
STMicro shares, which lost 40 percent in 2011, have gained 7
percent since Jan.1.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
(astrid.wendlandt@thomsonreuters.com; 33149495440; Reuters
Messaging: astrid.wendlandt.thomsonreuters@reuters.net)