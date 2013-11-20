BRIEF-Ignite Restaurant Group announces sale process and leadership changes
* Ignite Restaurant Group announces sale process and leadership changes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BARCELONA Nov 20 European chipmaker STMicroelectronics said it saw an upturn in demand in October after a weak third quarter when it saw lower sales of chips for smartphones like Apple's iPhone.
"We have seen some improvement in the booking environment in October, but short term," Carlo Bozotti told the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecoms conference in Barcelona.
"The bookings in October were better then in Q3, and this is giving us comfort, or more comfort."
He said the auto sector did not suffer in the third quarter, and demand for chips from carmakers remained strong "across the board" and he expected the company to grow in autos in the fourth quarter.
WASHINGTON, April 3 French food group Danone SA has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave Foods Co, the Justice Department said on Monday.
TORONTO, April 3 Automakers sold a record number of vehicles in Canada during March, with General Motors Canada leading in sales volume and posting its best monthly sales performance since 2008.