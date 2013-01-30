Russia online retailer plans IPO by 2020 - CEO
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 Russian online retailer Ozon is planning an initial public offering within the next four years, its chief executive, Danny Perekalsky, said on Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 30 European chipmaker STMicroelectronics posted a quarterly net loss, hurt by troubles at its mobile chip unit, and forecast a decline in revenue for the March quarter.
STMicroelectronics, which makes chips for cars, computers and mobile phones, reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.162 billion, down from $2.191 billion in the year-ago quarter.
The company said current-quarter revenue would fall 7 percent sequentially, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.
It had a fourth-quarter net loss of $428 million, compared with a net loss of $11 million the same quarter a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected fourth-quarter revenue of $2.148 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Noel Randewich; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
