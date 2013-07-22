July 22 STMicroelectronics posted a
second-quarter loss more than double that of a year earlier, as
Europe's largest maker of semiconductors struggles with a
softening smartphone market and an uncertain home economy.
STMicro, which makes microchips for cars, computers and
mobile phones, said smartphone-related demand weakened late in
the second quarter, but did not elaborate. The company said it
expects third-quarter revenue to remain flat with the second,
plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.
The outlook came as the world's eighth-biggest semiconductor
maker by sales reported second-quarter revenue of $2.05 billion,
down from $2.15 billion a year earlier and just shy of the $2.07
billion that analysts had expected on average.
"Macro trends remain uncertain," Chief Executive Officer
Carlo Bozotti said in a statement. "We have seen a progressive
improvement in bookings in the second quarter, although, towards
the end of the second quarter, we experienced a softening in the
smartphone market."
The company recorded a net loss attributable to ST of $152
million in the second quarter, compared with a loss of $75
million in the same quarter a year earlier.
On Monday, STMicro said it expects gross margin of about
33.5 percent in the third quarter, plus or minus 2 percentage
points, versus 32.8 percent in the second quarter.