By Leila Abboud
Oct 22 STMicroelectronics NV posted a
quarterly net loss after demand weakened from Asian smartphone
and electronics makers, as Europe's largest maker of
semiconductors grappled with strong competition in the mobile
market.
The company, whose chips are used in cars, computers and
mobile phones, reported quarterly net revenue of $2.01 billion,
down from $2.17 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Ahead of the results, Bernstein and JP Morgan analysts said
STMicro could also be affected by the decline of smartphone
maker Blackberry, for which it produced chips for camera
modules. That may, in turn, weigh on current-quarter results.
The company said current-quarter revenue would be unchanged
from the prior three months, plus or minus 3.5 percentage
points.
"Blackberry might have canceled many models and STMicro
supplied them with camera modules but also possibly other
components such as MEMS" or motion sensors, JP Morgan analysts
wrote in a note.
Although STMicroelectronics exited its joint venture in
mobile chips with Sweden's Ericsson in March, it still earns
about a quarter of its revenue from chips for mobile gadgets.
It also lost a key contract for chips in Apple Inc's
latest top-of-the-line iPhone 5S to Bosch, but the
impact from that isn't likely to appear until the next few
quarters, JP Morgan added.
ST Micro, which competes with Texas Instruments Inc,
Qualcomm Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
in chips, had a third-quarter net loss of $142 million, compared
with a net loss of $478 million in the year-ago quarter.
Analysts on average had expected third-quarter revenue of
$2.045 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We saw overall year-over-year revenue improvement of 3.9
percent across our business outside of the Wireless product
line," ST President and Chief Executive Carlo Bozotti said in a
statement.
"On the other hand, this growth was milder than expected due
to a muted order pattern during the quarter, driven by softness
in high-end smartphones in Asia and the mass market in Asia,
including the cable set-top box market in certain countries."
Bozotti, however, pointed out that automotive demand
remained a bright spot for the company.
The stock price of STMicro has risen about 21 percent this
year to close at 6.372 euros on Tuesday before earnings were
published, giving it a market capitalization of about 5.93
billion euros ($8.17 billion).