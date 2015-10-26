LONDON Oct 26 Shares in STMicroelectronics fell on Monday after a Bloomberg report that the company's government shareholders were said to be in favour of a dividend cut.

The company's French-listed shares fell 4.6 percent, while its Italian listed shares dropped 4.5 percent. STMicro and the French economy ministry declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by David Clarke)