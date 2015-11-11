BRIEF-Atlanta Gold appointed David Russell as interim president and CEO
* Atlanta Gold announces the appointment of (interim) president and CEO and grant of options
BARCELONA Nov 11 Europe's largest chipmaker STMicroelectronics reiterated on Wednesday merger and acquisition deals were not a priority at the moment as its focus remains on organic growth and restructuring of its digital products unit.
Speaking at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference in Barcelona, Chief Executive Carlo Bozotti said he could not rule out that M&A would become important for STM in future "but at the moment it is not on the table". (Reporting by Eric Auchard, writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Karolin Schaps)
May 10 Moody's investor service on Wednesday downgraded the long-term ratings for six Canadian banks, citing a more challenging operating environment for Canadian banks for 2017 and beyond.