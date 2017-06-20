* Dufourcq would replace Maurizio Tamagnini for a three-year
term
* Appoitment comes after lining up of Jean-Marc Chery as
next CEO
* France and Italy jointly control STMicro via a 27.5 pct
stake
(Adds detail, context)
By Mathieu Rosemain and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, June 20 The head of France's state
investment bank, Nicolas Dufourcq, is likely to be elected as
non-executive chairman of Franco-Italian chipmaker
STMicroelectronics on Tuesday, a source close to the
matter told Reuters.
The expected appointment of Dufourcq, who joined the STMicro
board in 2015 as a representative of the French government,
comes less than two months after another French national,
Jean-Marc Chery, was lined up as successor to Italian CEO Carlo
Bozotti.
France and Italy jointly control a 27.5 percent stake
Europe's second-biggest chipmaker and have clashed regularly
over nominations of top managers and operational strategy.
That included the CEO succession, a source said in April,
after Paris had publicly complained about STMicro's strategy and
hinted that it was deeply dissatisfied with Bozotti when the
company announced plans to cut about 430 jobs in France.
Dufourcq, 53, became Bpifrance's CEO in 2013 and joined
Geneva-based STMicro's board two years later as a representative
of the French government. As chairman he would replace Italian
representative Maurizio Tamagnini.
The election of Dufourcq, a graduate of France's elite
administration school ENA and the HEC business school, should
take place on Tuesday afternoon after an STMicro shareholder
meeting in the morning.
The appointment is in compliance with a shareholder accord
between France and Italy, under which the countries alternately
propose a new chairman every three years, the source said.
The same goes for the office of vice-chairman, which has
been held by Frenchman Didier Lombard, a former Orange
chief executive, over the past three years.
A spokesman for the Italian government was not immediately
available for comment on Tuesday. STMicro declined to comment.
(Additional reporting by Francesca Piscioneri in Rome; Editing
by David Goodman)