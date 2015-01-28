(Corrects revenue figure to dollars rather than euros)

FRANKFURT/PARIS Jan 28 Europe's largest semiconductor maker, STMicroelectronics, on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter results in line with expectations and said it expected to return to revenue growth in 2015, thanks in part to the benefit of a weaker euro.

The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.83 billion (1.61 billion euros), a decline of 9 percent from the final quarter of 2013 and 3 percent from the third quarter of 2014, despite seeing little improvement in underlying demand for its circuits. Its gross margin of 33.8 percent matched analysts forecasts.

ST said it expected revenue for the first quarter, traditionally slightly weaker than other quarters of the year, to decline by around 5 percent compared with the $1.83 billion reported in the fourth quarter of 2014.

Analysts, on average, had been predicting a drop of around 6.7 percent to 1.71 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

($1 = 0.8801 euros) (1 euro = $1.1347) (Reporting By Eric Auchard in Frankfurt and Gwénaëlle Barzic in Paris; Editing by Maria Sheahan)