(Updates with details, share price)
By Eric Auchard
FRANKFURT, April 30 Franco-Italian semiconductor
maker STMicroelectronics posted slightly
weaker-than-expected first-quarter results on Thursday and
warned it anticipated little pickup in the current quarter.
STMicroelectronics reported a first-quarter net loss of 3
cents per share. Analysts, on average, had been looking for a
profit of 1 cent per share, according to Thomson Reuters data.
It reported a gross margin of 33.2 percent, matching ST's
own forecasts but slightly below the 33.5 percent analysts had
forecast on average, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Analysts expect gross margins to rebound above 36 percent in
the second half of 2015, but ST predicted its gross margin, at
least in the second quarter, would remain mired around 33.8
percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points. The current
consensus was 35.4 percent, at the high end of ST's range.
Shares of ST tumbled 8.5 percent to 7.52 euros in early
trading in Paris.
Based on anticipated currency benefits, the stock so far
this year had hurtled upward 33 percent as of Wednesday, marking
it as one of the top performers in the STOXX European Technology
index, compared with 16 percent for the overall index.
Beyond typical seasonal weakness, the company's turnover was
hurt by the weakening of the euro and by lower sales of
personal-computer related components, Carlo Bozotti, the
company's president and chief executive, said in a statement.
ST, Europe's largest chipmaker until Netherlands-based rival
NXP closes its proposed deal to buy Freescale,
suffers relatively lower margins than U.S.-based peers due
largely to the higher fixed cost of operating in Europe.
Still, because upward of 90 percent of its sales are in
dollars but 60 percent of operating expenses are in euros,
investors have hoped that ST will prove to be a major
beneficiary of steep declines in the euro's value. However, to
date, its currency hedges have offset most of these benefits.
ST posted a quarterly revenue decline of 6.5 percent from a
year-ago to $1.71 billion (1.54 bln euros), at the low end of
its guidance for a drop around 5 percent, plus or minus several
percentage points, but in line with analysts' muted forecasts.
The company said second-quarter revenue would be in a range
from flat to up 7 percent from the first-quarter. The midpoint
of that forecast would be around $1.77 billion, up 3.5 percent
from the first quarter, well short of the $1.82 billion that
analysts had estimated, on average, for the second quarter.
(1 euro = $1.1120)
