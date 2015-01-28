(Corrects to show that all ST revenues, both reported and those in forecasts, should be expressed in US dollars not euros)

* $2 bln quarterly revenue target may take longer to hit - CEO

* Shares off 3 pct on little sign of hoped-for currency benefits

* Q4 revenue $1.83 bln, down 9 pct on year earlier

* Gross margin 33.8 percent, matches forecasts

By Eric Auchard and Gwénaëlle Barzic

FRANKFURT/PARIS, Jan 28 STMicroelectronics , Europe's largest semiconductor maker, predicted a return to revenue growth in 2015, but showed little sign of reaping the anticipated benefits of a weak euro that have helped its shares outperform tech rivals this year.

Because 85 percent of its sales are in dollars while close to 46 percent of its operating expenses are in euros, ST is seen as a major beneficiary of the drop in the euro's exchange rate.

But ST's chief financial officer Carlo Ferro told investors that it is likely to take a few quarters before the benefits of the weaker euro show up in results, due to the currency hedges it has in place to guard against exchange rate volatility.

Executives also told investors on a conference call that while ST remains committed to delivering revenues of at least 2 billion dollars per quarter in the medium term, the target could prove difficult to meet this year.

The diversified maker of chips used in all manner of products, from industrial sensors to cars and smartphones, said revenue in the fourth quarter amounted to $1.83 billion (1.61 bln euros), down 9 percent from a year ago and off 3 percent from the third quarter.

"Our main objective during 2015 is to continue to deliver year-over-year improvement, by returning to revenue growth and by continuing to improve our cost structure," Chief Executive Carlo Bozotti said in a statement accompanying the results.

But Bozotti later told the investor call: "There is a degree of challenge in getting (to) this level of sales this year," referring to the quarterly revenue target of 2 billion dollars.

Shares in ST, which gained as much as 2.6 percent in early trade, reversed course during the call to decline as much as 3 percent to 7.11 euros in Paris.

However, the stock remains the best performer in the STOXX Europe 600 technology sector index so far this year, up by as much as five times the index average. After Wednesday's decline it had settled back to a gain of 15 percent in January compared with the index's 4.7 percent rise.

"The benefit ... that the market is expecting is not really coming through," brokerage Liberum said following the results. "While STM ticks many positive boxes on paper, execution remains poor," it added. Liberum rates the stock a "hold" but calls it expensive at 25 times forecast earnings for 2015.

"Despite material (foreign exchange) tailwinds... the trends in underlying business remain weaker than expected," Credit Suisse concluded in a research note. It rates ST's shares as an "underperform".

ST enjoyed solid demand from customers of its automotive, industrial and security products offset by weak demand for set-top boxes, smartphone sensors and imaging devices, it said.

A large portion of the revenue drop reflects the break-up of its joint communications chip venture with telecoms equipment maker Ericsson a year ago. But it is also still working to replace hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue lost years back with the decline of phone maker Nokia, once ST's biggest customer.

ST said first-quarter revenue would fall around 5 percent, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, from $1.83 billion in the fourth quarter. Analysts have been predicting a drop of around 6.7 percent to 1.71 billion dollars, according to Thomson Reuters data.

(1 euro = $1.1343) (Editing by David Holmes and Greg Mahlich)