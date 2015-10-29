* Q3 net revenue down 6.5 pct at $1.76 bln vs f'cast $1.81 bln

* Sees Q4 rev down 2.5-9.5 pct from third quarter

* Shares down 5 pct (Adds CEO comments on M&A, inventory build-up and NXP results)

By Eric Auchard and Joseph Sotinel

FRANKFURT/PARIS, Oct 29 Europe's largest chipmaker STMicroelectronics warned that a deterioration in business conditions in China in August had spread to other regions and could continue for two quarters.

ST, whose products are used in everything from car parts to phones, said it is throttling back production and slashing investment in new capacity, in response to a build-up in inventories since August, a problem it said it shared with rivals.

"We saw a (progressive) deterioration during the (third)quarter and in October so far," Chief Executive Carlo Bozotti told investors. "We see this as possibly continuing through the next couple of quarters."

Also on Thursday, Dutch-based rival NXP reported weaker quarterly sales, citing significant uncertainty around any increase in demand in several markets and sending its shares down 13 percent in pre-market U.S. trading.

ST shares tumbled 5 percent in Paris, wiping away any gains they had made this year. The regional STOXX Europe 600 Tech index, of which ST is a part, is up 11 percent in 2015.

ST reiterated it has no plans to join a global merger wave reshaping the semiconductor industry and said its priority is to restructure poorly performing units.

But the company postponed spelling out plans for its struggling digital products group, saying only it had narrowed its options to include job cuts or the sale of the business, in the face of political resistance in France.

Bozotti ruled out bidding for U.S. rival Fairchild Semiconductor after ST was rumoured earlier this week to be considering an offer.

"M&A is something, of course, that may be of interest for a company like ST, but I think it is certainly not on the table at the moment," he said.

ST reported a 6.5 percent decline in third-quarter net revenue to $1.76 billion, below already muted expectations for $1.81 billion, which analysts had on average forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ST blamed a progressive deterioration in market conditions, stemming from lower consumer spending in China spilling over to affect other electronics segments in Asia and globally, specifically its automotive, industrial and power management parts businesses.

The company forecast revenue for the fourth quarter to decline by between 2.5 percent and 9.5 percent compared with the third quarter. It said gross margins would fall back to around 33.5 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The midpoint of the projected revenue range, a 6 percent decline, would result in revenue around $1.65 billion, far below the $1.83 billion analysts had previously predicted. (1 euro = $1.0942) (Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and David Holmes)