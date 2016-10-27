PARIS Oct 27 STMicroelectronics
expects improved profitability in 2016 after the Franco-Italian
chipmaker reported higher third-quarter sales and profits helped
by strong demand for smartphones and other connected items that
use sensors.
STM has struggled to recover from an unsuccessful venture
with mobile telecoms equipment maker Ericsson and
with margins under pressure in an ever-more competitive chip
market.
It has cut jobs and reorganised itself this year.
The company's board is also looking to replace long-time
chief executive Carlo Bozotti, whose contract expires in May
2017.
"Demand is currently strong in the smartphone market and we
continue to see positive trends in automotive and industrial,"
Bozotti said in a written statement.
The company, which makes chips for the Apple's iPhone 7,
benefits from growing smartphone sales.
Smartphone shipments reached a quarterly record of 380
million units for the three months that ended Sept. 30, up 5
percent from a year earlier, according to research company
Counterpoint.
About 80 percent of the mobile phones shipped are now
smartphones, Counterpoint said.
The growing demand for chips and sensors in connected cars
and connected objects are also positive trends for STMicro, its
CEO said.
Its third-quarter net revenue rose by 5.5 percent quarter on
quarter to $1.80 billion, in line with a Reuters poll. The gross
margin for the period stood at 35.8 percent, in line with the
company's targets.
The group's midpoint gross margin target for the
fourth-quarter quarter is about 37 percent. Fourth-quarter net
revenue is expected to increase by 3.2 percent from the third
quarter, according to the midpoint of its target range.
STMicro said in January that it planned to cut 1,400 jobs
and close its loss-making set-top box business.
The chipmaker took $28 million in restructuring charges in
the first quarter as part of the job-cutting plan.
STMicro aims at generating $170 million in annual savings
once the plan is completed.
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by Jason Neely)