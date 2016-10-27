(Adds shares reaction, analyst quote)

By Mathieu Rosemain

PARIS Oct 27 STMicroelectronics, which makes chips for Apple's iPhone 7, expects to improve its profitability in 2016 due to demand for smartphones and the increasing use of sensors in everything from cars to light fittings.

STMicro has cut jobs and reorganised itself this year in an attempt to recover from an unsuccessful venture with mobile telecoms equipment maker Ericsson and to counter margin pressure in an ever-more competitive chip market.

The Franco-Italian chipmaker's shares jumped 7.75 percent to 7.79 euros in Paris at 0857 GMT on Thursday, topping Europe's Stoxx 600 stock index, following the company's release of higher third-quarter sales and profit figures.

STMicro is up 26 percent since the start of the year, lifting its valuation to 6.57 billion euros ($7.17 billion).

"They provided a positive outlook for the fourth-quarter, which triggered an increase in the market consensus," Amit Harchandani, an analyst at Citi, said of the price reaction.

"Demand is currently strong in the smartphone market and we continue to see positive trends in automotive and industrial," chief executive Carlo Bozotti said in a statement.

STMicro's board is looking to replace the long-time CEO, whose contract ends in May 2017.

SMARTPHONE RECORD

Smartphone shipments reached a quarterly record of 380 million units for the three months to Sept. 30, up by 5 percent from a year earlier, making up about 80 percent of mobile phones shipped, data from research company Counterpoint shows.

STMicro's CEO said the growing demand for chips and sensors in connected cars and connected objects are also positive trends as its third-quarter net revenue rose by 5.5 percent quarter on quarter to $1.80 billion, in line with a Reuters poll.

The gross margin for the period stood at 35.8 percent, in line with the company's targets.

The group's midpoint gross margin target for the fourth-quarter quarter is about 37 percent. Fourth-quarter net revenue is expected to increase by 3.2 percent from the third quarter, according to the midpoint of its target range.

STMicro said in January that it planned to cut 1,400 jobs and close its loss-making set-top box business and took $28 million in restructuring charges in the first quarter.

The firm, which aims to generate $170 million in annual savings once the plan is completed, said savings for 2016 will amount to $100 million. ($1 = 0.9168 euros)