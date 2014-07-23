PARIS, July 23 STMicroelectronics
posted net revenue of $1.86 billion and a gross margin of 34
percent in the second quarter, helped by sales of chips for cars
and industrial products.
Analysts had on average expected second-quarter sales of
$1.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It also returned to a net profit of $38 million, which was
boosted by public funds for nanotechnology research in a
programme called Nano2017.
The chip maker, which competes with larger U.S. and
Asia-based companies like Texas Instruments, said it was
targeting 3 percent sequential revenue growth and a gross margin
of about 34.4 percent in the third quarter.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by
James Regan)