* Shares up almost 5.6 pct
* Former CFO Carlo Ferro named as COO at ST-Ericsson
* STMicro gets new CFO
(Adds, details)
PARIS, Feb 20 Europe's biggest chip maker
STMicroelectronics said it was sending its chief
financial officer to be the chief operating officer of its
stuggling mobile chip joint venture ST-Ericsson.
The move is a sign of how important the turnaround of
ST-Ericsson, which has been hit hard by the loss of business
from key customer Nokia, has become to its parent
company.
Carlo Ferro will be COO of ST-Ericsson and report to Didier
Lamouche, who was named a little more than a year ago to pilot
the turnaround. Ferro is seen as someone with a strong
experience in corporate restructuring, who knows the mobile chip
business and supply chain issues well.
STMicro also on Monday named Mario Arlati to replace Ferro
as chief financial officer.
Arlati was previously STMicroelectronics' chief accounting
officer and head of corporate external reporting, the statement
said.
STMicroelectronics shares were up 5.6 percent to 5.57 euros
per share at 1056 GMT, making it the biggest gainer on France's
blue chip index.
"The management change in our view underlines the commitment
of STMicro to the ailing ST-Ericsson," wrote ING in a research
note. "At the same time, it might lead to speculation on the
next steps to turnaround ST-Ericsson which is the key swing
factor in the STMicro investment case."
ST-Ericsson is a key supplier for Nokia's
Symbian platform, which is now being phased out in favour of
Microsoft Corp mobile software. It has been hit hard as
the Finnish vendor loses out to Apple Inc and Google
Inc in the smartphone market and by the abandon of
Symbian.
ST-Ericsson has not won enough new deals to compensate for
the major drop in business from Nokia and it posted a
fourth-quarter net loss of $231 million compared with a $177
million loss in the year-ago quarter.
Lamouche, the head of ST-Ericsson, has promised to unveil
his strategic plan to fix the mobile chip maker sometime in
March.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Elena Berton; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)