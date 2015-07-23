* Q2 net revenue $1.76 bln vs f'cast $1.78 bln

By Eric Auchard and Joseph Sotinel

FRANKFURT/PARIS, July 23 Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics posted substantially in-line quarterly results on Thursday, while forecasting slower growth in the current quarter due to sluggish computer demand and a decelerating economy in China.

Europe's largest semiconductor maker reported second-quarter net revenue of $1.76 billion, a decline of 5 percent from the second quarter of 2014 and just shy of the $1.78 billion mean estimate of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Net income of $35 million compared with a loss of $22 million in the year-earlier period and a forecast $44.5 million.

ST, which suffers lower margins than U.S. and Asia-based peers due to the higher fixed costs of operating mainly in Europe, forecast revenue for the third quarter would range from a decline of 1 percent to a rise of 6 percent compared the first quarter, while margins would recover to around 35 percent

"Based upon our visibility and mixed market conditions, including weaker demand in components for PC applications and the economic environment in China, in the third quarter we anticipate revenues to grow sequentially by about 2.5 percent at the midpoint," Chief Executive Carlo Bozotti said.

An increase of 2.5 percent would result in revenue of $1.80 billion, well below the $1.85 billion that analysts were predicting for the third quarter, according to eight estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Shares of ST, which plunged 6.6 percent on Wednesday ahead of the report after a downgrade by brokerage Citi which cited ST's weakening outlook, were indicated to trade 2.2 percent lower on Thursday morning by German brokerage Lang & Schwarz.

The stock, which has fallen 25 percent since the last earnings report in April, remain up 10 percent for the year to date against a 12 percent gain in the main regional tech index, the STOXX European Technology index. (Reporting by Eric Auchard in Frankfurt and Joseph Sotinel in Paris; Editing by Alan Raybould and David Holmes)