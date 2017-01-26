FRANKFURT/PARIS Jan 26 STMicroelectronics
, Europe's third largest semiconductor maker, on
Thursday posted solid, in-line results for the final quarter of
2016, driven by phone, automotive and industrial sales and
improved factory utilisation.
The Franco-Italian-controlled chipmaker forecast "better
than normal seasonality" for the first quarter, with only a
modest sequential dip in revenue of 2.4 percent, at the
midpoint, compared to the fourth quarter, and strong margins.
STM reported fourth-quarter net revenue of $1.86 billion, an
11.5 percent increase from the last quarter of 2015 and squarely
in line with what analysts, on average, expected, according to a
Thomson Reuters poll. Revenue should rise 12.5 percent in the
first quarter compared to the first period a year ago, it said.
"Based on market forecasts, a positive booking trend, and a
strong...performance at our distributors, we see the momentum of
the second half of 2016 to continue (as it enters) 2017," STM
Chief Executive Carlo Bozotti said in a statement.
