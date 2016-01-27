BRIEF-Uber says NY driver refund figure is in "tens of millions of dollars"
* Uber spokesman says "a driver who has done a trip in the last 90 days will receive a direct deposit within a week from when they fill out the form"
PARIS Jan 27 Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics on Wednesday said it would cut about 1,400 jobs worldwide as part of a global restructuring plan affecting its set-top box activity.
The headcount reduction includes about 430 positions in France, 670 in Asia and 120 in the United States, STMicro said in a statement. The chipmaker also said it would redeploy about 600 employees.
Once completed, the plan will generate annualized savings of $170 million, STMicro said. Total restructuring costs would also be $170 million.
"This difficult decision is consistent with our strategy to only participate in sustainable businesses and is due to the significant losses posted by our set-top box business over the past years in an increasingly challenging market," Chief Executive Officer Carlo Bozotti said.
STMicro also announced that its fourth-quarter gross margin stood at 33.5 percent, in line with its target. Net revenue fell to $1.67 billion from $1.83 billion a year earlier.
Its midpoint gross margin target for the first quarter is about 33 percent, it said. First-quarter revenue is expected to decrease by a midpoint target of 3 percent from the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by James Regan)
* Uber spokesman says "a driver who has done a trip in the last 90 days will receive a direct deposit within a week from when they fill out the form"
MANCHESTER, England, May 23 British police on Tuesday identified the suicide bomber who killed 22 people, including children, in an attack on a crowded concert hall in Manchester, and said they were trying to establish whether he had acted alone or with help from others.