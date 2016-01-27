PARIS Jan 27 Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics on Wednesday said it would cut about 1,400 jobs worldwide as part of a global restructuring plan affecting its set-top box activity.

The headcount reduction includes about 430 positions in France, 670 in Asia and 120 in the United States, STMicro said in a statement. The chipmaker also said it would redeploy about 600 employees.

Once completed, the plan will generate annualized savings of $170 million, STMicro said. Total restructuring costs would also be $170 million.

"This difficult decision is consistent with our strategy to only participate in sustainable businesses and is due to the significant losses posted by our set-top box business over the past years in an increasingly challenging market," Chief Executive Officer Carlo Bozotti said.

STMicro also announced that its fourth-quarter gross margin stood at 33.5 percent, in line with its target. Net revenue fell to $1.67 billion from $1.83 billion a year earlier.

Its midpoint gross margin target for the first quarter is about 33 percent, it said. First-quarter revenue is expected to decrease by a midpoint target of 3 percent from the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by James Regan)