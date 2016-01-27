* Set-top box business has lost $500 mln in last two years
* French government criticises decision, calls for new
strategy
* Shares up 3.1 percent
(Adds French government reaction and details)
By Mathieu Rosemain
PARIS, Jan 27 STMicroelectronics will
cut about 1,400 jobs and close its loss-making set-top box
business, the Franco-Italian chipmaker said on Wednesday.
The decision drew criticism from the French government,
which together with the Italian state owns a 27.5 percent stake
in STMicro and can block strategic decisions.
"We want a new strategy put in place to allow this company
to create value and recover," French government spokesman
Stephane Le Foll said at media briefing following a weekly
government cabinet meeting.
French President Francois Hollande is under pressure to
safeguard jobs, having pledged to reduce unemployment before the
end of his mandate in 2017.
STMicro said the job losses would include about 430
positions in France, 670 in Asia - mostly in India - and 120 in
the United States. It will redeploy about 600 employees within
the company.
The changes will generate annualised savings of $170
million, it said, with total restructuring costs also estimated
at $170 million.
STMicro's set-top box business is part of its digital
products division, which also makes smartphone sensors and has
been struggling for several years.
Chief Executive Officer Carlo Bozotti said last May the
business needed "to be fixed".
The Geneva-based company had since repeatedly delayed saying
whether it would restructure or sell the division.
"This difficult decision is consistent with our strategy to
only participate in sustainable businesses and is due to the
significant losses posted by our set-top box business over the
past years in an increasingly challenging market," Bozotti said.
The set-top box business alone lost about $500 million over
the last two years, STMicro said during a conference call with
analysts. This represents about twice the combined operating
income generated by company in 2014 and 2015.
STMicro also announced its fourth-quarter gross margin stood
at 33.5 percent, in line with its target. Net revenue fell to
$1.67 billion from $1.76 billion in the third quarter.
Its midpoint gross margin target for the first quarter is
about 33 percent, it said. First-quarter revenue is expected to
fall 3 percent from the fourth quarter, according to the
midpoint of its target range.
At 1330 GMT, STMicro shares were up 3.1 percent at 6.199
euros.
(Editing by James Regan and Mark Potter)