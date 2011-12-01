* Sees pretax profit ahead of 2010, at upper end of view
By Tresa Sherin Morera
Dec 1 British real estate developer St
Modwen Plc expects a strong year on higher demand for
housing, particularly from first-time buyers, as a result of new
government initiatives.
St Modwen, whose projects include the Elephant & Castle
Shopping Centre in London and Discovery Court Business Centre in
Poole, sees its fiscal 2011 rental income and pretax profit
ahead of the past year and at the upper end of its forecasts.
"We are selling predominantly to our first-time buyers, and
there are a couple of government-backed schemes in the UK which
are aimed at lending deposits to them," Chief Executive Bill
Oliver told Reuters on Thursday.
"The consensus for our results this year are that pretax
profit are going to be at high 40s (40 million pounds) and a
third of that comes from residential," Oliver said.
St Modwen shares, which have lost a quarter of their value
in the last three months, were up 5.3 percent at 110 pence at
1458 GMT on the London Stock Exchange, against a 0.3 percent
fall in the wider UK property index <.FTELUK >.
On Tuesday, Britain's Finance Minister George Osborne, in
his autumn budget statement, announced plans to help struggling
young families buy newly built homes and provide a 400 million
pound fund to help construction firms kick-start projects.
Earlier on Thursday, St Modwen said its full-year results
were likely to include a profit of more than 20 million pounds
($31.5 million) from development activities.
For the year ended Nov. 30, residential land sales were 72
million pounds, including 27 million to the Persimmon
joint venture, which St Modwen had signed earlier this year to
develop 2,000 houses over seven sites.
Last month, Persimmon said the number of first-time buyers
had risen over 35 percent, a welcome boost to the industry that
has seen first-time buyers frozen out of the market by
high-deposit requirements.
"There are people wanting to buy as interest rates are low.
Despite the deeming gloom on the macro front, they want to
achieve home ownership," St Modwen CEO Oliver said.