BRIEF-Yanfund Urban Investment's unit signs strategic agreement with Tencent cloud
* Says joint stock unit signs strategic agreement with Tencent cloud
LONDON, March 20 St. Modwen Properties PLC : * Props - development agreement and disposal * Completes investment sale of student accommodation for 32 mln stg * Signed development agreement to deliver the first phase of the 450 mln stg new science and innovation campus * Source Text:
* Says joint stock unit signs strategic agreement with Tencent cloud
* ITS UNIT, ITACAPITAL S.R.L. , HAS BEEN SELECTED AS BUYER OF UNSECURED DEBT PORTFOLIO ON ITALIAN MARKET