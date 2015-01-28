DUBAI Jan 28 Stanbic Bank Uganda has signed to obtain an $85 million, 18-month loan which will fund the bank's general business activities, the main arranger of the facility said on Wednesday.

The interest rate on the loan is 250 basis points over the London interbank offered rate (Libor), a statement from Dubai's Emirates NBD said.

It is the first international syndicated loan for Stanbic Bank Uganda, a unit of South Africa's Standard Bank, the statement added. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)