DUBLIN Nov 18 Stobart is buying the 33
percent it does already own in the firm that leases planes to
its Stobart Air subsidiary from Aer Lingus for 14.7 million
euros ($15.6 million), the British freight company said on
Friday.
Stobart said the deal to take full control of Propius
Holdings Limited was expected to close before the end of the
year. According to a filing last year, Propius owns eight ATR
72-600 aircraft used by Stobart Air.
The Irish Times and Irish Independent newspapers reported
last month that Stobart was close to a deal to merge Stobart Air
and rival Irish regional airline CityJet and was restructuring
its business in anticipation of a deal.
CityJet and Stobart on Friday declined to comment on the
reports. Stobart said it was acquiring full ownership of Propius
because it is a profitable aircraft leasing company that
generates cash.
($1 = 0.9431 euros)
