BRIEF-Avanza: number of customers increases by 56,300 during 2017
* NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS AT AVANZA HAS DURING 2017 INCREASED BY 56,300 AMOUNTING TO 9,880 NEW CUSTOMERS IN MAY
LONDON Jan 21 Stobart Group Ltd : * Appointment of executive chairman * Rodney baker-bates, the current non-executive chairman, has decided to retire * Board has decided to appoint avril palmer-baunack as executive chairman * David Beever, a non-executive director, has also decided to step down from
the board
June 2 British lender Metro Bank Plc said it had bought a portfolio of UK mortgages from a company owned by Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million).