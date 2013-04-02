BRIEF-OVB Holding FY operating result up 17.7 pct at 16.5 million euros
* FY operating result rose significantly by 17.7 percent to 16.5 million euros ($17.92 million)
April 2 Stobart Group Ltd : * Expects to report results moderately ahead of market expectations * Signed a new three year contract with tesco, which runs until 29 February
2016 * Role of executive chairman is no longer appropriate and avril palmer-baunack
will stand down * Avril's departure will be on or around the release of the group's results on
16 may 2013
* Says that its FY revenue is 573.3 million zlotys versus 522.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit 145 million shekels versus 60 million shekels