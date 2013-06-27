BRIEF-Bank Audi says Samir N. Hanna to succeed Raymond W. Audi as chairman
* Samir N. Hanna to succeed Raymond W. Audi as chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 27 Stobart Group Ltd : * Expectations for transport and distribution business for the full year remain
in line with forecast * In the biomass division, tonnages as well as revenues and profits per tonne
are ahead year on year * Source text for Eikon:
* Samir N. Hanna to succeed Raymond W. Audi as chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Divested entire stake in Dai Phuoc Lotus project to China Fortune Land Development for net cash proceeds of USD48.8million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: