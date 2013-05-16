* Full-year underlying operating profit rises 12 percent
* Full-year revenue rises 16 percent
* Shares rise as much as 7 percent
(Adds background, details; CFO quote)
By Richa Naidu
May 16 British freight company Stobart Group Ltd
reported a 12 percent rise in full-year operating
profit, helped by cost cutting in its transport and distribution
business and strong growth in its fledgling biomass unit.
Stobart's shares rose as much as 7 percent on the London
Stock Exchange on Thursday.
The haulier, whose Eddie Stobart lorries deliver goods to
retailers such as Tesco Plc, said underlying operating
profit rose to 44.9 million pounds ($68.36 million) in the year
ended Feb. 28, from 40.1 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue rose 16 percent to 572.4 million pounds.
Underlying operating profit in the transport and
distribution business rose 7 percent to 29.7 million pounds.
Operating profit more than doubled to 4 million pounds in
the relatively new biomass business, which supplies timber and
softwood used for electricity generation.
The transport and distribution business, which has been hit
by a downturn in the British retail sector, underwent severe
restructuring over the past year.
Stobart sold off the unit's vehicle services business,
rebranded the distribution business and shuttered the chilled
pallet storage business.
"The transport business has weathered the storm over the
last few years very well ... if the economy moves the right way
we'll see some volume growth," Chief Financial Officer Ben
Whawell told Reuters.
It has been an uncertain year so far for Stobart, whose
non-executive chairman left the company a week after a profit
warning in January. The company then said in April full-year
results would be ahead of market forecasts.
Stobart lost its FTSE-250 index membership earlier this
year, following a 27 percent fall in its share price last year.
Stobart shares were up about 3 percent at 91.42 pence at
1100 GMT.
($1 = 0.6568 British pounds)
