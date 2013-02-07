India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
MUMBAI Feb 7 Shares in India's Cipla Ltd fell 2.07 percent in pre-open trading on Thursday a day after its October-December net profit missed estimates.
Cipla reported a 25.5 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday but slightly missed street estimates as taxes surged.
Analysts added Cipla's margins also missed expectations. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.