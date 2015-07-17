HONG KONG, July 17 Ireland's central bank, one
of Europe's major funds regulators, has given permission for
retail funds in the country to trade on a new Hong Kong-Shanghai
equity link, removing an obstacle that has deterred European
investors since its launch in November.
The long-awaited approval, however, comes in the wake of a
dramatic sell-off in China that has raised questions over
Beijing's commitment to the scheme and other reforms.
In a Q&A published on its website on Wednesday, the Central
Bank of Ireland said it would allow Dublin-domiciled funds to
purchase Chinese-listed stocks via the scheme, provided they
satisfy a number of requirements with respect to the
safe-keeping of investor assets.
The notice provides a regulatory framework and is the
culmination of months of discussions between investors, lawyers,
custodian banks who hold assets on behalf of fund managers, and
the Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing.
In a statement, Pat Lardner, CEO of the industry association
Irish Funds: "This is exciting news in the near term for the
dozens of managers who can now move with certainty to provide
access to this important investment channel."
The Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect scheme was hailed as a
landmark development, allowing foreign investors to trade
Shanghai shares for the first time via Hong Kong.
The recent plunge in Chinese share prices saw net sales by
foreigners on the scheme hit an all-time high of RMB13.5 billion
on Monday July 6.
The scheme had got off to a slow start as many European
funds awaited approval from regulators in Ireland and
Luxembourg, Europe's two major funds centres, who harboured
concerns that the scheme's unusual operational and legal
structure put investor assets at risk.
The Irish Central Bank, which overseas nearly EUR2 trillion
in assets, has moved more cautiously than its Luxembourg
counterpart, which approved the first fund for the scheme in
November ans as of last week had approved around 19 funds.
