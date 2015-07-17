HONG KONG, July 17 Ireland's central bank, one of Europe's major funds regulators, has given permission for retail funds in the country to trade on a new Hong Kong-Shanghai equity link, removing an obstacle that has deterred European investors since its launch in November.

The long-awaited approval, however, comes in the wake of a dramatic sell-off in China that has raised questions over Beijing's commitment to the scheme and other reforms.

In a Q&A published on its website on Wednesday, the Central Bank of Ireland said it would allow Dublin-domiciled funds to purchase Chinese-listed stocks via the scheme, provided they satisfy a number of requirements with respect to the safe-keeping of investor assets.

The notice provides a regulatory framework and is the culmination of months of discussions between investors, lawyers, custodian banks who hold assets on behalf of fund managers, and the Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing.

In a statement, Pat Lardner, CEO of the industry association Irish Funds: "This is exciting news in the near term for the dozens of managers who can now move with certainty to provide access to this important investment channel."

The Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect scheme was hailed as a landmark development, allowing foreign investors to trade Shanghai shares for the first time via Hong Kong.

The recent plunge in Chinese share prices saw net sales by foreigners on the scheme hit an all-time high of RMB13.5 billion on Monday July 6.

The scheme had got off to a slow start as many European funds awaited approval from regulators in Ireland and Luxembourg, Europe's two major funds centres, who harboured concerns that the scheme's unusual operational and legal structure put investor assets at risk.

The Irish Central Bank, which overseas nearly EUR2 trillion in assets, has moved more cautiously than its Luxembourg counterpart, which approved the first fund for the scheme in November ans as of last week had approved around 19 funds.

(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)