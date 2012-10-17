MUMBAI, Oct 17 Shares in Indian software services provider HCL Technologies rose 2.5 percent in pre-open trade on Wednesday after the company posted a better-than-expected 78 percent rise in consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter. HCLT said consolidated net profit rose to 8.85 billion rupees ($167.9 million) from 4.97 billion rupees for the year-earlier period. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra, Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)