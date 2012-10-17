BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI, Oct 17 Shares in Indian software services provider HCL Technologies rose 2.5 percent in pre-open trade on Wednesday after the company posted a better-than-expected 78 percent rise in consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter. HCLT said consolidated net profit rose to 8.85 billion rupees ($167.9 million) from 4.97 billion rupees for the year-earlier period. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra, Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.