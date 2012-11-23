MUMBAI Nov 23 Shares in state-run Hindustan Copper Ltd fell as much as 18.6 percent on Friday after the government set the base price for its 4 percents stake sale due later in the day at well below current prices.

The Indian government fixed the base price for its sale of Hindustan Copper shares at 155 rupees per share. Hindustan Copper shares were down 13.7 percent at 229.70 rupees as of 0351 GMT. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)