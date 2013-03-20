Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
MUMBAI UBS upgraded Hindustan Unilever(HLL.NS) to "buy" from "neutral" and raised its target price to 540 rupees from 500 rupees, citing expectations for a "strong" business outlook and the prospect of rising volumes for its products.
"HUL's brand ladder pricing, category depth, and geographical breadth provide its business with levers to reaccelerate once macro headwinds are behind," UBS said in a note dated Wednesday.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.